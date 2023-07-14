WATCH: Flypast in the colours of French national flag cover the sky of Paris at Bastille Day parade
July 14 is celebrated as the Fête Nationale Française, or the National Day in France. It is also known as Bastille Day as this day is the anniversary of Storming of the Bastille in 1789 during the French Revolution
Flypast carrying the colours of the French national flag adorned the sky in Paris during the Bastille Day parade.
The Bastille Day parade is also being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been invited as the Guest of Honour.
The parade witnessed a 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces marching alongside their French counterparts.
This year, India and France are celebrating 25 years of Strategic Partnership. The armies of both countries have been participating in joint exercises and sharing their experiences. Over the years, India and France have become reliable defence partners.
The Indian Army contingent comprising of 77 marching personnel and 38 members of the Band is being led by Captain Aman Jagtap. Indian Navy contingent is being led by Commander Vrat Baghel and the Indian Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy. The Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will also form part of the fly past during the parade.
