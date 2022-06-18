Rojas and Moncayo can be seen recalling their first meeting by talking over the telephone. As Moncayo accepts the proposal, the other cabin crew members and passengers are seen cheering for the couple and giving them a big round of applause.

It was indeed a special flight for a flight attendant who went down on one knee to propose to her pilot girlfriend. This special moment that happened onboard a special Pride flight has caught everyone’s attention.

Flight attendant Veronica Rojas proposed to her girlfriend and pilot Alejandra Moncayo during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles on its Pride in the Sky plane operated by Alaska Airlines.

As per an ABC News report, Veronica Rojas - who is a flight attendant by profession - used the PA system for the proposal. The video of the proposal was shared by the Airlines on their YouTube channel.

Have a look at the video of the mid-air proposal here:

Rojas and Moncayo can be seen recalling their first meeting by talking over the telephone. As Moncayo accepts the proposal, the other cabin crew members and passengers are seen cheering for the couple and giving them a big round of applause.

Rojas, who is a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines’ regional partner SkyWest, first met Alejandra Moncayo on a flight two years ago. So, a flight was an appropriate venue for the couple to take the next step.

Rojas had convinced Moncayo to come along with her on the pride-themed flight as she had planned an officially-authorised wedding proposal. But it did not end there, it so happened that Moncayo was also planning to propose Rojas the same day.

When the plane landed and reached the gate, she popped the question (back) to her partner. The couple then walked into the terminal hand-in-hand under confetti and balloons as employees and passengers cheered the couple and waved rainbow-colored flags.

Earlier, an Indigo Pilot surprised his wife onboard with a special announcement for her. Before taking off, pilot Alneez Virani mentioned his wife Zahra in the in-flight announcement, and this had left her surprised.

