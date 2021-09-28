Watch: Fisherman in the UK catches record-breaking 7-foot shark; releases it back into water
In a Facebook post, Davidson expressed himself saying that his body was battered after the ordeal.
A fisherman in the UK got extremely lucky after he caught a record-breaking seven-foot shark off the coast of Devon. Identified as Simon Davidson, the fisherman had to wrestle with the big fish for over an hour before he could actually get it near the boat.
Davidson, who hails from Northamptonshire, was helped by five other members who were with him. Later, they helped him to throw the shark back into the sea.
According to a Daily Mail report, the shark was almost seven feet long and was six feet in width. This has become the biggest catch ever in British waters.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10030237/Seven-fishermen-struggle-reel-550lb-shark-Devon-coast.html
Later in a Facebook post, Davidson expressed himself saying that his body was battered after the ordeal. He also described it as the "most mind-blowing capture" of his life.
Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/fi08FKj0mSE
“I managed to catch a 550lb porbeagle shark. It's totally blown me away, my body is battered, but I am ecstatic," Davidson wrote on Facebook. Further speaking about his record-breaking catch, the proud fisherman stated that only when he reeled it to the side of the boat, he was shocked to see a real monster.
https://www.facebook.com/100009526431734/posts/3029309717396546/
Talking about his struggle, Davidson explained that during the catch, his bait got taken and he didn’t think it was a big fish. When both of them were struggling, the shark took off through the water and pulled around 600 metres of his fishing line that made it a brutal battle for Davidson to pull back.
After being caught, the fishermen got to know that the shark weighed around 550 lbs or 249 kg.
Many times, fishermen don't kill sharks, they usually measure their catch and release them back into the sea.
https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/man-catches-record-breaking-7-foot-shark-the-most-mind-blowing-capture-2556341
