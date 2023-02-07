WATCH: Fire at Latvia factory of US drone supplier to Ukraine
Two-dozen police cars, nine fire engines and five ambulances were at the scene of the fire at the factory run by US firm Edge Autonomy on the outskirts of Latvia's capital
A fire broke out Tuesday at a US drone factory in Latvia that has built drones for Ukraine’s military and NATO allies.
Two-dozen police cars, nine fire engines and five ambulances were at the scene of the fire at the factory run by US firm Edge Autonomy on the outskirts of Latvia’s capital.
“A high-risk fire has occurred in the production building, sparking a lot of smoke,” the fire service said on Twitter.
Videos shared on social media showed a massive fire at the building.
⚠️ HAPPENING NOW: Massive fire has broken out at a US drone production factory in Marupe, Latvia. pic.twitter.com/DiJJ5lYLTM
— Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 7, 2023
The California-based company produces long-range unmanned aircraft for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, according to its website.
Latvia, a former Soviet nation became a NATO member in 2004 along with other Baltic nations Estonia and Lithuania.
With inputs from agencies
