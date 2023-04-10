WATCH: FBI recruitment message for Russians spies, expats for intel gathering

Washington: The FBI is openly and actively recruiting Russians to share important information about the activities of their home country’s authorities. The bureau has turned to social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram and Google – where a voice speaking tells the listener that the FBI can change their future if they can provide the US with intelligence.

The video became viral within hours after dozens of classified Pentagon documents about the Russia-Ukraine war were leaked on social media platforms.

A report by Reuters quoted Ukrainian officials claiming that the leaked documents “contained fictitious information and looked like a Russian disinformation campaign.”

However, CNN report mentioned Pentagon officials admitting that the documents are real, but they seem to have been edited in some places.

FBI recruiting Russians for intelligence gathering

In a video circulating on Facebook and Twitter, Alan E. Kohler, Jr. Assistant Director, Counterintelligence Division can be heard saying: “Do you want to change your future? The FBI values you. The FBI can help you. But only you have the power to take the first step.”

The message is out loud & clear

The narrator minces no words in saying that the FBI is looking for spies, expats and anyone with information to counter the Kremlin. The social media program seems to have been launched in February in an attempt at encouraging Russians too turn away from the centre’s aggression after more than a year of war in Ukraine and tensions with the West.

In an interaction with Fox News, CIA Moscow station chief Dan Hoffman stated that the social media message was sharp and smart and that it may help the FBI and country prevail against Russian aggression.

However, not all agree

Former Defence Intelligence Agency intel officer for Russian Doctrine & Strategy Rebekah Koffler believes the video itself was flawed and said the narrator’s commentary did not always make sense, thus harming FBI’s credibility.

While Koffler said that the FBI is trying to upgrade itself with modern times where youngsters are constantly glued to social media, it will need to properly vet all the callers it will now likely receive.

Meanwhile, the FBI’s Washington field office has asked anyone with confidential information related to Russian intelligence to come forward.

