A VFX artist by profession, Daniel Hashimoto, father of two shared a video of his kids playing with flamethrower toy on Twitter last week. Shares video with impressive fire effects as well.

If you have watched Once Upon a Time in Hollywood you must remember the climax scene where Leonardo DiCaprio’s character uses his flamethrower to eliminate the intruder that trespasses into his house. Now a creative father got to work to devise a similar flamethrower, sans the fire, for his kids.

A video shared by Twitter user Action Movie Dad, aka Daniel Hashimoto, shows how his two kids had a fun time after playing with the flamethrower. Hashimoto, who works in an animation studio, is a father of two. His recent video shared last week has been viewed over 6 million times.

The toy version of flamethrower uses high blast wind to move a piece of fabric that is orange and red in colour giving off the impression of fire. Sharing the video on Twitter Hashimoto added to the caption, “Did we just build the best toy ever?” In the following tweet, the man also explained that he has used a cordless blower, with a silk rubber-band tied onto its end.

However, many users were not so happy and thought that such a toy could encourage young kids to be violent. An agitated user said that kids grow up into adults and if they play with a toy version of flamethrower, they will want a real one someday. The user also mentioned that the US already has a problem with gun violence and one could only imagine if it also had a problem with flame throwers.

However, a witty user replied that just because kids play with a toy version of something dangerous it does not mean that the situation would perpetuate violence necessarily.

I let my kids jump from furniture to furniture playing “the floor is lava” I regret this because all 4 of them jumped into an active volcano later. — Big Poppa 🌻Fun Slower🌻 (@BeepPoppa77) August 3, 2022

Another user commented that a flamethrower is what was used by dictators in the 20th century. The comment read, “This is what Hitler and Joseph Stalin used during WW2.”

This is what Hitler and Joseph Stalin used during WW2 pic.twitter.com/BkLrzksa8F — Todd Soward (@SowardTodd) August 3, 2022

Not everyone was concerned with the construction of a make-believe flamethrower. Some users were genuinely happy with how the kids were playing. One of the comments described the toy flamethrower as “the best thing ever.”

Why are children playing the best thing ever? I'm so happy right now — Heartsease | 正山小種 era (@Viola_Tricolour) August 4, 2022

Another user urged the cynics to “calm down” and wrote that it is just a toy flamethrower like many toy weapons sold at stores.

The user also said that if one has never seen a toy weapon then they must be living under a rock since kids play with toys that look like weapons and it does not encourage them to be violent.

People need to calm down, it's a toy flamethrower like many toy weapons lining the shelves at stores. If you've really never seen a toy weapon then you must be living under a rock. Kids playing with toys like that don't encourage them to be violent, that's outdated thinking. — H. (@RomaDrago93) August 6, 2022

What are your thoughts on this flamethrower toy?

