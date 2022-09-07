In the midst of the ongoing war in Ukraine, a moment of joy occurred in the country recently. A chimpanzee escaped the Kharkiv Zoo, and started to walk around the city freely

The name of the ape is Chichi according to The Guardian. Staff of the zoo were having a difficult time in persuading Chichi to return to the zoo. As it started to rain, she ran to a zookeeper who talked to her, put a yellow jacket on her, and hugged her. She then put her on a bicycle, and took her to the zoo along with two other people who seemingly were zookeepers as well. This heartwarming moment was captured on camera.

The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, “Despite the war, funny stories sometimes happen in Ukraine. For example, yesterday a monkey escaped from the Kharkiv Zoo and walked around the city. A zookeeper talked to her, hugged her and put a yellow rain jacket on her. The chimpanzee agreed to return to the zoo by bicycle.”

Despite the war, funny stories sometimes happen in Ukraine. For example, yesterday a monkey escaped from the Kharkiv Zoo and walked around the city. A zookeeper talked to her, hugged her and put a yellow rain jacket on her. The chimpanzee agreed to return to the zoo by bicycle. pic.twitter.com/phSoNNOpSQ — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) September 6, 2022



The clip attracted a lot of comments from delighted viewers. One user gave valuable information regarding the distinction between apes and monkeys while appreciating the video.

“Chimpanzees are not monkeys they are apes, the only criticism I have is otherwise a heart-warming story,” the user wrote.

Chimpanzees are not monkeys they are apes, the only criticism I have to otherwise a heartwarming story ❤️💙💛🇺🇦 — Lyudmуla 🇪🇺🇺🇦🇺🇬❄️#wearamask #blm #vaccinate (@lyudmilassen) September 6, 2022



A person commented, “I absolutely love everything about this, especially that she was given the option to agree to return. Perfect. Ukrainians, you rock!”

I absolutely love everything about this, especially that she was given the option to agree to return. Perfect. Ukrainians, you rock! — Nicolette Williams (@Nicolet59572518) September 7, 2022



“Lovely and heart-warming story. Sure, she has cheered up the people of Kharkiv. Would love to see her in a yellow jacket on a bike. Someone should write and illustrate her adventure as a children’s story,” an account said.

Lovely heartwarming story. Sure she has cheered up the people of Kharkiv. Would love to see her in yellow jacket on a bike. Someone should write and illustrate her adventure as a children’s story 🙉 🚲 🇺🇦 — #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@Conviction19c) September 6, 2022

In a recent development in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the calls for a safety protection zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by the UN nuclear agency has been welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Russia has been occupying the plant since the start of the war. Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of attacks around the plant.

The United Nations has stated that the shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear power station must be put to an end immediately. Shelling can lead to the unlimited release of radioactive materials, according to the UN.

