Watch: Enormous waves wreak havoc by crashing through a ferry window on Germany's River Elbe

The incident took place in a ferry boat that was operating on the River Elbe and was heading for the Airbus factories in Hamburg

A dramatic video from Germany which shows large waves crashing through the window of a passenger ferry is going viral on the internet.

According to Evening Standard, the incident took place in a ferry boat that was operating on the River Elbe and was heading for the Airbus factories in Hamburg on 17 February, 2022.

In the viral footage captured by a passenger seated in the ferry, one can see strong waves bashing through the armoured glass of the bow, shocking passengers seated in the cabin at that time.

Passengers seated in the front row got the worst of it as they were drenched immediately. The enormous waves also broke through the windows of the vessel, shattering them as people ran for their lives, struggling to get towards the exit.

Here’s the video:

Wave crashes through windows of ferry boat in Hamburg Germany. (Video: Sebastian Peters) pic.twitter.com/zLQDS2peFM — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 17, 2022

In the clip, one can see that it took a moment for the 10 passengers seated inside the boat to realise what had happened. By the time they could gather themselves to escape, the entire ferry was flooded.

While everyone managed to get off the boat during the disastrous incident, one person was reported to have been injured, as per Evening Standard.

The ferry boat got caught in this accident on the River Elbe due to Storm Ylenia, also known as Strom Dudley.

Northern Europe has been warned by meteorologists about a severe series of storms in the next coming days. Storm Ylenia has brought winds upwards of 110 miles per hour in parts of Europe and has created havoc in the city of Hamburg and many regions of Germany.

Due to weather hazards, school lessons in Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia region, Lower Saxony and Bavaria were cancelled, as reported by Deutsche Welle. Train services and flights also remained cancelled in several regions of Germany on 17 February, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.