The world is well aware of Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and the new Twitter chief. While he continues to draw attention for bringing different changes to the microblogging platform, now his Chinese lookalike is also making a splash on social media. Identified as Yilong Ma, the content creator is quite popular on TikTok and is often dubbed as Elon Musk’s ‘Chinese twin brother’. This time too, he went viral for one of his skit videos involving Dogecoins and Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs. Shared on his Tiktok handle and also on Twitter, the video is quite hilarious and has racked up the internet’s attention.

The clip shows Yilong Ma getting into a dispute with the driver of another car for hitting his car from the back. As soon as he approached the driver, who was filming the video, Ma was offered paper bills to pay off for his damages. Enraged by this, the creator throws them off and says “No money no.”

However, it was after he was offered Dogecoins and a printout of a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT that brought a big smile to his face. Expressing his delight, Ma responded by saying “Oh my god! I love you. Monkey and dog currency. Oh Yeah!”

Take a look:

This guy pissed me off and instantly forgave him when he took out Dogecoin. pic.twitter.com/xgObOu8h3N — mayilong0（imitate） (@mayilong0) February 7, 2023



While this clearly was a made-up video, Ma’s overall skit is quite impressive as he tried to resemble the Tesla CEO. He also tried to dress up as Musk by donning a suit and a similar haircut. Meanwhile, Ma also added an interesting caption that reads, “This guy pissed me off and instantly forgave him when he took out Dogecoin” and further said, “In order to make me forgive him, he gave me a monkey!” in another tweet.

The video has already amassed over 35,000 views on Twitter and millions more on TikTok.

It is pertinent to note that Yilong Ma went viral for the first time with his Weibo and Douyin handles where he posted videos of himself dressed as Elon Musk. However, those accounts were soon suspended due to certain violations. It was then when he joined TikTok and has been gaining popularity since then. His content also caught the attention of Musk himself who once tweeted and expressed his wish to meet his doppelganger “if he is real.”

