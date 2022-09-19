Both the elephant and the child can be seen in a very playful mood in the video. The clip has more than 36,000 views and 1,736 likes

Cute elephant videos are a delight to watch on the internet. Be it the footage of a baby jumbo being shielded by its mother as it walks towards humans or an elephant playfully tussling with its caretaker, the clips often leave you with a smile on your face. Now, there is another addition to these videos that will surely be the most adorable thing you have seen today. The video shows an elephant mimicking the dance steps of a little girl. The girl can be seen swaying in front of the jumbo and its caretaker for a few moments. The elephant then tries to follow her moves by shaking its head and flapping its ears. The video was shared by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter.

Both the elephant and the child are captured in a very playful mood in the footage. The video has more than 36,000 views and 1,736 likes till date. The clip was shared with the caption, “Who did better?”.

People appreciated the intelligence of the elephant a lot in the comments section. “So cute! Both of them are obviously enjoying themselves and doing the best. The little girl is much appreciated for entertaining the elephant and the elephant for showing intelligence and imitating the child’s dance to express its happiness.”, a person wrote.

Very cute! Very obviously both of them are enjoying & doing the best. The little girl is much appreciated for entertaining the pachyderm & the pachyderm for showing intelligence & imitating the little jig to express it's happiness. — Sonia (@Sonia10194456) September 19, 2022

One user shared a funny GIF. It can be seen in the GIF that a woman says bye to an elephant. Post this, it also mimics her behaviour, and waves farewell using its trunk. The GIF was shared with the caption, “Elephants understand human beings really well. Such a lovely video.”.

Elephants understand humans very well.

Lovely video pic.twitter.com/GHhniRXcCQ — Pulkit (@Pnagpal9) September 18, 2022

Users adored the cuteness of the elephant and the girl. An account wrote, “This is super cute! Both the girl and the Elephant are very cute.”.

Super cute! Both the girl and the Elephant are Super Cute — Priyanka.R.M (@priyarm85) September 19, 2022

“Both did amazing. This is such a sight to watch.”, a user said.

Both were amazing, such a sight to watch — bhupathi vaibhav (@vaibes4u) September 18, 2022

Another video was shared on Twitter in August this year in which a baby elephant can be seen playing with soap bubbles. It can be seen that the baby elephant is having the time of its life as it tries to pop these bubbles with its trunk. The baby jumbo is looking at the bubble very curiously just like a human toddler.

Just popping by! pic.twitter.com/xvCwazrEFm — Fort Worth Zoo (@FortWorthZoo) August 18, 2022

The video has currently more that 39,000 views and 1,123 likes.

