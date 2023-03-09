Residents at Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Kentucky went viral for imitating Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance. Now, their outstanding performance has caught the attention of the Barbadian singer. Rhianna sent bouquet of flowers to the assisted living facility. The bouquet of flowers had a note telling the elderly women that their dance was amazing. The video was originally shared on TikTok and presently has over 31 million views. Later, NowThis also shared the clip of the performance given by these talented group of senior citizens after they got the attention of Rhianna.

The video starts with eleven lined up elderly women who are dressed in white. Then, they start to move out of the frame one by one as the 2009 song “Rude Boy” by Rhianna is played in the background. A resident dressed in red is revealed at the end of line, who then turns around to lip-sync into a microphone, imitating Rhianna.

Have a look at this video here:

The Kentucky nursing home that went viral for imitating Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance has caught the attention of Ri Ri herself! The music star recently sent a bouquet of flowers to the Arcadia Senior Living facility, with a note that read, ‘You Ladies Dance Was Amazing.’ pic.twitter.com/OASbwe5MSj — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 9, 2023

Paige Oakes, the facility’s director of community relations, told Insider, “The residents were very excited to receive the flowers from Rihanna as we had been anxiously waiting to see if we would get a response from her.”

The facility stated that they received 100 long-stemmed red roses that seemed to be from Jay-Z, American rapper and the founder of Roc Nation, after the video went viral. They also received a card along with the roses that read, “We Love The Tik Tok Here At Roc Nation!”

Oakes and Maitlin Nuckols, Arcadia’s director of life engagement, said that they came up with the idea of making a TikTok account featuring the residents. Nuckols said that the residents didn’t require much convincing when approached with the idea of making TikToks, but a few of them needed to know what was the app first. She added that they received a great response overall.

Rhianna gave her Super Bowl performance last month during which delivered a medley of hits. The Grammy winner performed various old songs at the Super Bowl, which included No. 1 hits like “Diamonds” and “Umbrella”.