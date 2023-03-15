Beijing: It was raining worms in a street of China’s Liaoning city, which is about 428 miles from Beijing.

The video of the alleged incident, posted on March 11, is doing rounds on social media with people speculating for a logical reason which could explain the erratic rains.

In the video, Cars are shown covered in worm-like objects after heavy rains were reported in China.

The Chinese government’s authorities have not yet verified the causes. Some claim that the reports are false. Others back it up with evidence from science.

They claim that while it is an uncommon occurrence, it is not impossible. The phenomenon is known as Earthworm Rain.

China declares emergency & tells citizens to find shelter after worms started falling from sky with heavy rains. Srimad Bhagavatam speaks about these natural calamities when a society is Godless, mindless. This is how nature responds, when you disobey the Laws of nature. pic.twitter.com/MRYbNLip5d — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) March 11, 2023

A twitter user responded to the video saying the objects falling from the sky in China are not caterpillars “but cluster of flowers of poplar trees”.

The user explained, “When poplar flower spikes start to fall, it indicates that they are about to bloom”.

Online videos of the incident have received hundreds of thousands of views.

Many described it as their “worst nightmare”.

“Nah I’d never leave the home again,” one person commented on a TikTok about the incident.

Leaving the house? Oh no,” added another.

Many comments echoed this sentiment, with one individual saying “I would never leave my housee” while another simply said “I would cry”.

A strange “worm tornado” left locals in a neighbourhood of New Jersey perplexed.

When the edge of the grass met the pavement, the resident observed something odd: several of the worms were forming a spiral there.

According to one of them, Kyungsoo Yoo, a professor in the University of Minnesota’s Department of Soil, Water, and Climate, “This tornado shape is really fascinating.”

Although worms are known to emerge in large numbers from soil after rain, he continued, he had never seen them make a spiral.

Last year, a similar video from India had emerged in which fishes were falling from the sky.

According to a witness, “rain of animals”—a uncommon weather occurrence that causes small water animals like frogs, crabs, and small fish to be swept into water spouts—causes raining fish.

