WATCH: Dutch vlogger assaulted on Bengaluru street

In yet another case of manhandling of video bloggers, a Dutch vlogger Pedro Mota was manhandled on a busy road in the Chickpet area of Bengaluru while the YouTuber was going about recording a vlog on the streets.

A police case has been registered against one Navab Hayath Sharif after a complaint was lodged about misbehaving with foreigner under Karnataka Police Act Section 92, Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, Bengaluru said.

According to Bengaluru Police, action has been taken against Navab Hayath Sharif. The accused rounded up. “Strict action will be taken against him. No such misbehaviour with foreign tourists will be tolerated,” Bengaluru City Police said in a tweet.

Karnataka: Bengaluru Police has arrested the accused Nawab Hayath Sharif under Section 92 for assaulting a Dutch vlogger. Seems like he had objection against the vlogger greeting everyone with 'Namaste'. pic.twitter.com/8JHKdESZnW — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 12, 2023

Earlier this year, a video had gone viral on Twitter showing a Japanese vlogger allegedly being harassed on the streets of Delhi during Holi. The celebrations took a horrifying turn when the 22-year-old vlogger was egged, slapped, and allegedly harassed by a group of boys in Delhi.

In April this year, Jodhpur Police had arrested a 25-year-old man for flashing at a South Korean tourist in the city. The 28-year-old victim had recorded the harassment on her phone and posted it on her vlog. The police had swung into action after the video had come to their notice.

