In what would be a treat for car lovers, Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan has grabbed attention with his customised Hummer H1 gracing the roads. According to production norms, General Motors’ SUV measures 184.5 inches long, 77 inches tall, and 86.5 inches wide. However, the Sheikh, popularly referred to as the ‘Rainbow Sheikh of Dubai’ owns a vehicle which is three times the size of the regular model. The Emirati royal, known for his impressive car collection, also holds the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of 4×4 vehicles.

An old clip showing the Emirate royal’s giant Hummer standing in line with other regular-sized vehicles on the road has gained traction again after it was circulated on the microblogging site X. Based on the post by @Rainmaker1973, the giant vehicle measures about 46 feet long, 21.6 feet tall and 19 feet wide. The four-wheeler has diesel engines on each wheel.

The post has garnered over 20.9 million views. It has over 62,000 likes. Sharing further information on the vehicle, an account wrote, “The 21-foot tall vehicle is basically a small house on wheels with a toilet, living room and ladders to enter.”

One user said, “It’s almost as substantial as a haul truck.”

One account described the vehicle as “Definition of boredom with money to burn”

“On the one hand that looks ridiculous, but on the other hand I absolutely want to take it for a drive!” a user remarked.

A report by South China Morning Post from last year cites Celebrity Net Worth while pointing out Sheik Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahya’s net worth to be worth over US$20 billion.

The same report, quoting Business Insider says that back in the early 1990s, the Sheikh commissioned an entire fleet of Mercedes S-class in every colour of the rainbow and this is the primary reason behind his nickname.

The report further points out that Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan also has various car museums, including one in Sharjah dedicated to off-road vehicles. It houses the giant Hummer H1, the world’s biggest Jeep, the world’s biggest SUV and many more.