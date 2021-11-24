In a lighter vein, some social media viewers said that the little feline would have been confused on seeing all the big cats

In a shocking incident, a tiny kitten that somehow found its way into a tiger enclosure barely escaped after it was pounced upon by the wild cats.

The hair-raising video was shared on Instagram by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of the daughters of the ruler of Dubai.

The CCTV footage shows a white tiger dropping the kitten on the ground before two other wild cats surrounded it. The tiny feline tries to escape, but is unsuccessful. In the first clip, we can see two men rushing into the enclosure to drive the wild cats away from the frightened kitten and rescue it safely.

In the second clip, the white tiger, with the kitten in its mouth, can be seen rushing into an enclosure. The third and the fourth video showcased the rescued kitten.

The video shared by the princess shocked internet users. Several people took a sigh of relief after seeing that the kitten is alive. Many users also said that the kitten's miraculous survival was proof of the fact that cats did have nine lives.

In a lighter vein, some social media viewers said that the little feline would have been confused on seeing all the big cats.

As per news reports, the princess owns several exotic pets including chimpanzees, lions and orangutans. On Sheikha Latifa's Instagram account, most of the posts feature her pets. In her Instagram bio, she mentioned herself as an ‘animal lover’.

The princes shared the videos of kitten rescue with a post that reads, "This little stray got into one of the tiger enclosures and was caught by the tigers." She added that the "brave miracle kitten" was doing well after being rescued and will not be a stray any longer.

Sheikha Latifa also gave an update of the kitten, stating that it was treated and checked by the vet.