Keeping the rising heat in mind, authorities at the National Center of Meteorology, United Arab Emirates, have used the technology of cloud seeding to generate artificial rain

Extreme weather conditions are being observed in several parts of the world in continents including North America, Africa, Europe and Asia.

Temperatures around the world are also getting higher.

Keeping the rising heat in mind, authorities at the National Center of Meteorology, United Arab Emirates, have used the technology of cloud seeding to generate artificial rains.

UAE has employed the technology of using drones to generate rainfall. Drones are charged into the clouds and cause an electric shock due to which they clump together and cause rainfall, reported Daily Mail.

A couple of videos have been shared on social media by a UAE based media organisation and the official handle of UAE weather.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@officialuaeweather)



The Independent reported that video footage of the rainfall was released by the national weather service of the country. The UAE has an annual rainfall of around 4 inches therefore, the country is working on its cloud seeding operations in order to increase its annual rainfall.

The publication further reported that since 2017, the UAE has invested as much as $15 million to tackle its sinking water table.

Earlier this year, the cloud-busting drones were tested by scientists. In a March 2021 interview with BBC, Maarten Ambaum, a professor who worked on the project said that there are enough clouds in the UAE.

Stating the example of how dry hair sticks to the comb, the scientists are planning to merge and stick the water droplets together.