People often troll celebrities and wealthy kids for their privileges. This increases manifolds when they start showcasing their wealth on social media platforms. In one such incident, Linda Andrade, 23, who associates herself as a self-proclaimed ‘Original Dubai Housewife’ was accused of complaining about her acute problems as big in a Tiktok video. While some users called her a privileged wife, her extravagant lifestyle after marrying a millionaire man made her a common feature in the media as well.

Andrade’s wife privilege

In a Tiktok video that has been viewed over a million times, Andrade revealed the ‘worst things’ about being married to a millionaire. ‘Looking 10/10’, having ‘too much food’ and always ‘flying first class’ are among the hardships mentioned by her. But instead of giving in to her issues, people accuse her of bellyaching about ‘problems’ that others could only dream of.

According to Baltimore Post-Examiner, 23-year-old Jordanian-born Linda Andrade married Dubai-based Forex and Crypto trader Ricky Andrade at 19.

A social media sensation

Linda shares videos of her life under ‘Original Dubai Housewife’ with nearly 530,000 followers on TikTok. On Instagram, she enjoys 1.4 lakh followers.

One of Andrade’s recent videos, ‘Worst things about being with a millionaire’, revealed the dark side of marriage to a Middle Eastern millionaire.

The downsides of this extravagant lifestyle include never driving, flying first class and never being on a budget. Her clips show her engaging in ‘rich people’ pursuits with her partner. “[He] only buys 24K gold (and every time we fight),” she captioned the video, flaunting an elaborate gold necklace. In addition to that, her upper-crust husband also buys her ‘too much stuff’ and feeds her ‘too much food’.

The accompanying video showed lavish seafood towers, sushi and other delicacies fit for a Four Seasons buffet. In the next caption, she complains about being ‘tired’ from all the traveling, while a clip shows her husband enjoying a Jet Ski ride.

Some TikTokers even offered to trade places with Andrade with one commenting, “If you don’t want this life anymore, I’m here honey.”

“Wow I wish I had those problems at least you all don’t gotta work so hard because you all are millionaires,” wrote another.

A complete role-reversal

For Andrade, who grew up in a one-bedroom apartment in the US with six other family members, this opulent lifestyle marked a complete change of fate. Although the luxuries come with their marked worries, her constant fear is getting robbed or having other women steal her soulmate.

On the work front, an entrepreneur since 16, Andrade has started multiple businesses and currently owns a fat freezing spa. In addition to being a successful event planner, she also planned parties for celebrities such as Common and Steve Wozniak.

