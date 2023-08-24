WATCH: Drone footage shows school children, teacher trapped in dangling cable car 900 ft above ground in Pakistan

Pakistan has rescued eight people who were trapped in a cable car dangling about 900 feet above the ground over a high ravine for more than 15 hours. A video of the incident has surfaced online showing those stuck firmly holding onto grills and pole of the cable car which was hanging in a titled position.

The incident took place on Tuesday in the remote Allai valley in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after a line snapped. The rescue operation became complicated due to gusty winds.

The video of the incident that is going viral has been shared by the BBC.

As per reports, among those trapped in the cable car were seven school students and a teacher. They were travelling to a remote mountainous region in Battagram which is about 200 km north of Islamabad.

A report by Reuters quoted a rescue official saying that the cable car became stranded half way across a ravine and was dangling by a single cable after the other snapped

Military helicopters and zipline experts were deployed to rescue those stranded in the cable car.

The rescue began with a helicopter safely pulling out two children from the stranded cable car. It was forced back to base in the dark after being airborne for 12 hours.

The rescuers then used the cable keeping the gondola from plunging into the valley as a zipline to rescue the rest of those stranded.

In some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Gilgit-Baltistan, cable cars are used to carry passengers. They connect villages and towns in areas where roads cannot be built.

With inputs from agencies