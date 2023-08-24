WATCH: Drone footage shows school children, teacher trapped in dangling cable car 900 ft above ground in Pakistan
Those trapped in the cable car were seven school students and a teacher. They were travelling to a remote mountainous are in Battagram which is about 200 km north of Islamabad
Pakistan has rescued eight people who were trapped in a cable car dangling about 900 feet above the ground over a high ravine for more than 15 hours. A video of the incident has surfaced online showing those stuck firmly holding onto grills and pole of the cable car which was hanging in a titled position.
The incident took place on Tuesday in the remote Allai valley in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after a line snapped. The rescue operation became complicated due to gusty winds.
The video of the incident that is going viral has been shared by the BBC.
The terrifying reality of 15 hours inside the cable car, hanging precariously yesterday
With new drone footage and testimonies from those inside
Our latest on @BBCNews
with @uszahid @MalikMudassir2 pic.twitter.com/3jphL9Veik
Related Articles
— Caroline Davies (@caroline_gm_d) August 23, 2023
As per reports, among those trapped in the cable car were seven school students and a teacher. They were travelling to a remote mountainous region in Battagram which is about 200 km north of Islamabad.
A report by Reuters quoted a rescue official saying that the cable car became stranded half way across a ravine and was dangling by a single cable after the other snapped
Military helicopters and zipline experts were deployed to rescue those stranded in the cable car.
The rescue began with a helicopter safely pulling out two children from the stranded cable car. It was forced back to base in the dark after being airborne for 12 hours.
The rescuers then used the cable keeping the gondola from plunging into the valley as a zipline to rescue the rest of those stranded.
In some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Gilgit-Baltistan, cable cars are used to carry passengers. They connect villages and towns in areas where roads cannot be built.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolves National Assembly paving way for fresh election
The notification for the dissolution of the assembly was issued by the Aiwan-i-Sadr, which said the National Assembly was dissolved under Article 58 of the Constitution
Prolonged caretaker govt in Pakistan to put IMF agreement at risk, report says
In the existing circumstances, the tenure of the caretaker regime might have to be extended up to six months at least to complete the process of political transition
Pakistan Hockey Federation sacks entire coaching staff of men's team ahead of Asian Games
The new set of coaches, which will work with Shahnaz Sheikh, include Shakeel Abbasi, Amjad Ali and Dilawar Hussain.