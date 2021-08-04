In the video, the dog Zeus is seen “arguing” with his owner for not letting him sit on his lap, while the latter tries to pacify him so that he can finish his work

Working from home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has given people the liberty to stay at home and work. But with the kind of pressure that the industry demands, it becomes difficult for working professionals to spend time with loved ones or pets.

An example of the same situation is currently going viral on social media where a dog was captured arguing with his dad to put away his laptop.

In the hilarious video, a man who needs to finish some work is trying to concentrate on his laptop while his pet dog who needs his attention is signaling him to put aside the laptop and let him (dog) sit on his lap.

“Zeus is used to dad coming home and letting him lay in his lap. Today he had to work from home a little bit on his laptop and Zeus was not a fan,” a text on the video reads.

Check out the video here:

The video perfectly captures Zeus (the dog) showing his disapproval over his dad working from home. Further in the clip, the man can be seen trying to explain to Zeus that he needs to work and finish it first, to which, the dog clearly signals that he is not happy with the unfortunate situation.

This adorable video was originally shared on TikTok and it went viral on Instagram later.

Since being shared on Instagram, this video has garnered over 1.2 lakh likes and comments from people. Many requested the man to spend more time with the animal after his work while others asked him to pat it right away.