WATCH: Digital screens welcoming PM Modi placed across Johannesburg ahead of BRICS Summit 2023

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in South Africa for BRICS summit, around 10 digital screens showing the Indian leader has been put up across Johannesburg where he would be meeting other group leaders.

Digital screens showing PM Modi have also been put up at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg where the BRICS summit will take place.

#WATCH | South Africa | Digital screens showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up near Convention Centre in Johannesburg where BRICS Summit will begin today. Around 10 such screens are placed across Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/3ZLBGE2K5C — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

Meanwhile, security has been intensified at the conference venue.

#WATCH | Johannesburg, South Africa | Security arrangements made near Convention Centre where BRICS Summit will begin today. pic.twitter.com/2Ebv1MEkzC — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

The 15th edition of BRICS summit is the first in-person conference since the 2019 edition in Brazil. From 2020 to 2022, the summit was held virtually, with Russia, India and China being the respective Chairs.

Earlier in the day India's Ministry of External Affairs shared a video of what's in store in PM Modi's visit to South Africa and Greece.

🎥 As PM @narendramodi is heading to Johannesburg, take a look at what PM’s visit to South Africa & Greece has in store. pic.twitter.com/H9PiW1592C — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 22, 2023

BRICS Summit 2023: Date & Venue

The BRICS summit 2023 is being held in Johannesburg from 22 to 24 August.

The conference will be held at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

All eyes are on a possible interaction between PM Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping on the sidelines of BRICS summit 2023.

The Indian government has not specified if the two leaders will hold a meeting in South Africa. At a media briefing on Monday, India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra only said the schedule of Prime Minister's bilateral meetings is being finalised.

"We have a positive intent and an open mind when it comes to BRICS expansion," Kwatra said.

Countries want to join BRICS

The BRICS summit 2023 will be attended by leaders from more than 50 nations.

Meanwhile, over the years, more than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining the bloc. Of these, around two dozen have formally requested for a membership. They are

1 - Saudi Arabia

2 - UAE

3 - Argentina

4 - Algeria, Bolivia

5 - Indonesia

6 - Egypt

7 - Ethiopia

8 - Cuba

9 - Democratic Republic of Congo

10- Comoros

11- Gabon

12- Kazakhstan

BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa - leaders will be meeting but Russian president Vladimir Putin won't be attending the summit due to an arrest warrant issued against him by International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Putin will be represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

With inputs from agencies