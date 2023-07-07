WATCH: Despite ban, Iranian woman sings her heart out in face of coercion by guard

In Iran, a lot of things are forbidden for women. Singing is one of those activities which is banned for Iranian women.

However, a video of an Iranian woman, braving the danger and singing her heart out in public, has gone viral.

The post, shared by Iranian journalist Masih Alijenad, shows a woman singing in one of Iran’s most historical mosques in the city of Esfahan. When a security guard tried to object to her singing, she continued bravely.

“For women, singing is forbidden in Iran. This woman is bravely singing in one of Esfahan’s most historical mosques. When the security agent tried to stop her, she resisted and continued. Brave Iranian women like her will someday bring down this most anti-woman regime,” Alijenad wrote.

Singing banned for Iranian women

In 2013, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei issued a fatwa saying, “If a woman’s voice, whether singing solo or in combination with other men and women, is not inciting frivolity [ghena] and listening to it is not with the intention of pleasure and debauchery, there is no problem. But it is not permissible if it is corrupting or inciting lust.”

While the fatwa gives some ray of hope to women, it was and still is not entirely clear how to determine whether or not a woman’s singing incites lust or not.