Watch: Deputy sheriff rescues baby skunk while on duty, wins hearts

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office took to their Facebook page and shared a video of the skunk’s rescue mission. They lauded Jacobson for the great work and kind act. Further in the post, they also informed that the skunk is healthy and will be fine.

A southern deputy sheriff at Olmsted County in Minnesota was recently hailed for his kind act of rescuing a dehydrated and weak baby skunk. Nate Jacobson spent his whole day in an odd rescue mission after he encountered a baby skunk in the middle of a road.

Skunk is a black-and-white coloured mammal that uses its scent glands to release a noxious odour in defence.

While speaking to ABC 6 News, Jacobson said that after noticing the lone animal struggling in the middle of a road, he could not stop himself from running to the its rescue.

When he first spotted the skunk, Jacobson was confused and clueless as to how he could help it. Without thinking much, the deputy sheriff went and picked up the animal and put it in a shaded area away from the road, Jacobson further said.

After placing it under a tree, Jacobson patiently waited to see if the skunk’s mother would come back for her baby or if it would run away on its own. However, the little animal did not move an inch and stayed in the same place. He then picked the baby skunk up and took it straight to Paws and Claws Humane Society, an animal shelter, for further help and assistance.

The baby skunk was given milk at the animal shelter, following which the mammal regained its strength. According to Fox29 reports, the animal shelter and the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota will take care of the skunk before it is sent out into the wild.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office took to their Facebook page and shared a video of the skunk’s rescue mission. They lauded Jacobson for the great work and kind act. Further in the post, they also informed that the skunk is healthy and will be fine.

“They say every day will be different for a deputy… Deputy Nate Jacobson stumbled onto a struggling baby skunk while working today,” read the post.

Find the video here:

After the video grabbed attention, many social media users appreciated Jacobson for helping the baby animal. One user said ‘Your are Awesome Deputy Jacobson’ while another called him a 'hero'.