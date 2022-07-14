Watch: Deadly waves sweep away Indian man and kids at Oman beach; two dead, daughter still missing

According to Al-Arabiya, a national search and rescue team was dispatched to the Dhofar governorate to assist local authorities in searching for the missing people

A trip to Oman’s Mughsail Beach turned into a tragedy for one Indian family as they were swept away into the sea by strong currents. According to Al-Arabiya, eight members of a family fell into the sea due to the currents.

As per reports, 42-year-old Shashikant Mahamane and his family were on a day-long trip from Dubai to Oman’s Salalah. They fell into the sea after they crossed the fence at the beach. As per reports, three of the people were rescued shortly. Mahamane and his six-year-old son Shreyas have lost their lives in the incident. His nine-year-daughter, and two other people, are still missing.

Mahamane, who was a mechanical engineer by profession, used to work in Dubai for a multinational company. He lived in Dubai with his wife and two children.

Visuals from the site show many people enjoying at the beach despite the rough waves. A huge wave crashed to the shore, and swept away Mahamane’s kids. He dived in to save them but drowned in the rough sea. Many other people were swept away by the waves as well.

Watch:

https://twitter.com/ipskabra/status/1547057331753881600

Several users on social media expressed grief at the tragic incident. Some also criticised the people on the beach for coming there during high tides.

According to Al-Arabiya, a national search and rescue team was dispatched to the Dhofar governorate to assist local authorities in searching for the missing people.

This is not the only such incident to have taken place in Oman recently. Heavy rains over the long Eid weekend led to many kids and adults being caught in strong currents in the Gulf country’s beaches and valleys. On Tuesday, the authorities deployed teams across bodies of water such as waterfalls, beaches and rivers, to secure the areas for visitors.