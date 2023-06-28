An age-old adage holds that ‘a family that eats together stays together.’ But what about the family that along with eating, cooks together and shakes a leg during the process? Well, that sort is sure to adhere forever. Sharing the same adorable moment, Victoria Beckham posted an endearing video of former footballer-husband David Beckham enjoying a dance alongside their daughter Harper Seven. The duo spent the perfect ‘Salsa Saturday’ preparing a Mexican dish, a burrito. The special occasion also celebrated Beckhams’ family friend and Harper’s godmother, actress Eva Longoria, who released her debut directorial, Flamin’ Hot.

The Beckhams’ Instagram video shows the 48-year-old former footballer dancing to the beats with their 11-year-old in the kitchen, at their Cotswold home, according to Metro UK. Together, the two set the mood for a Mexican themed evening, as Harper’s mother, Victoria Beckham documents their fun-filled preparation.

Ball of time

In their gorgeous countryside home, the family rules the space as they source ingredients for the Mexican dish. Having fun was the order of the day for the famous family, with each member assigned to their task. David Beckham whips up some fresh salsa, with rice put on the stove and the chicken in the fridge. While, the youngest Beckham offspring shakes a leg to singer Juan Gabriel’s song, showing off her dance moves. Victoria Beckham held the camera as the chaos unraveled, recording the duo’s special moments.

In her Instagram post, the 49-year-old fashion designer shared a glimpse into family’s private life, telling followers how their daughter was taking notes from her mother’s longtime friend Eva Longoria. Harper questions, “Daddy, what are you making?” to which David Beckham replies, “Oooh, we are making burritos today, inspired by Flamin’ Hot movie by Eva, our friend.”

Check out the post:

The video garnered over 4 lakh likes and hit 79 lakh views. Several users responded by commenting on the post.

Have a look at some comments below:

“Can you imagine growing up with David and Victoria as your mom and dad? This being your childhood? Lucky girl,” commented a user.

Another user wrote: “I love seeing the bond harper and david have, it’s so sweet.”

“Burritos and listening to Juan Gabriel. Best combination ever,” wrote a third.

The meal was inspired by the Hollywood actress Eva Longoria’s new movie Flamin’ Hot, which they revealed watched together on Friday night. The actress’ debut directorial stars Annie Gonzales, Jesse Garcia along with Tony Shalhoub.

