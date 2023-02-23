WATCH: Cybertruck at Tesla Engineering HQ

California: Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a glimpse of the new engineering headquarter in California, US on his Twitter account.

The new headquarter of Tesla is located in California’s Palo Alto city. The space was previously occupied by HP (Hewlett Packard).

California Governor Gavin Newsom joined Musk in announcing the launch of the new headquarters on Wednesday. Newson called the launch “another proof point of the renewable energy vibrancy that is California.”

With the launch, the EV company focuses on creating more jobs and expanding its business in the state.

“In 2022, we grew to 47k direct employees & $5B of capital investment in California. Today, we’re continuing our investment in California with our new Engineering HQ in Palo Alto,” Musk said.

He told CNBC, “This was HP’s original headquarters, and so I think it’s a poetic transition from the founders of Silicon Valley to Tesla and we’re very excited to make this our global engineering headquarters.”

About the new HQ

Tesla has spent most of its operational years in California since its inception in 2003. In 2021, the company abruptly relocated its headquarters to Austin, Texas.

It has Gigafactories in Nevada and Buffalo in US, Berlin in Germany and Shanghai in China.

The brand-new headquarter was a result of multiple talks between the California governor and Elon Musk.

Elon Musk said that the new facility is “effectively a headquarters of Tesla” and that it’s “kind of a dual-headquartered company.”

What is a cybertruck?

As per Tesla’s official website, “Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection.

“Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass,” it added.

