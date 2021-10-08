The incident is about a woman trashing a McDonald's outlet in the USA's Arkansas state. It happened when the woman grew impatient for her coffee at the eatery after she was told to wait for another five minutes as per the timer.

When people are in a hurry, the waiting time at restaurants or cafes can be annoying for a few while others don’t mind waiting after considering the situation. Also, most of us might have witnessed or heard a few stories about dissatisfied customers caught in their erratic behaviour with unreasonable demands. Currently, a similar incident is making headlines.

The incident is about a woman trashing a McDonald's outlet in the USA's Arkansas state. It happened when the woman grew impatient for her coffee at the eatery after she was told to wait for another five minutes as per the timer.

As soon as the waiting time exceeded, the impatient woman reacted by dropping food trays and table numbers on the floor. People around her were shocked to witness such behaviour. Following this, the staff at McDonald’s said that they would file a police complaint against her. The woman then replied to them saying, she is diabetic and the low blood sugar made her act this way.

However, this entire incident was caught on camera by a fellow customer, who was also present at the eatery at that time. Later, the customer shared it on social media and it took just a few minutes to grab all the attention it needed. As per the Newsweek report, the video was shared by an individual with the handle name - till.bad.decisions. Since being shared on TikTok, it has been watched over 1.1 million times.

Along with TikTok, the video was also shared on YouTube by ViralHog. The clip showcases a detailed description of what happened at the eatery.

Watch the video here:

Also, in the footage, the customer who recorded the video is quoted saying, “While standing in line at my local McDonald’s, the woman in the video started asking if it took five minutes to make coffee. The employee replied, ‘Yes, it does literally, there's a timer on it’. The next thing she said was that everyone needed to stop standing around and do a little bit of work and be a little more professional”.

Further, the customer explains that the woman then proceeded to push the trays on the floor and also knocked down table numbers. After the manager informed the woman that they have a non-emergency police number and she can file a complaint. The woman walked back saying she has diabetes and her sugar is low. Later, the woman left before the police arrived.

When the cops entered the scene, the customer showed them the video while the staff narrated the incident.