Watch: Couple uses real tiger in gender reveal party; sparks outrage on social media
Most people criticised the use of animals for publicity stunts, saying they were used as showpieces despite several educational campaigns.
Extravagant gender reveal parties are now becoming a trend. In a video that is currently doing the rounds on social media, a couple used a real, live tiger in the gender reveal party of their unborn baby. The video shows the tiger near a beach next to the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai. The tiger can be seen roaming around freely and is not chained or tied up.
The tiger is faced with some balloons, which are filled with mist. It approaches a bunch of balloons floating above the sand and stands on its hind legs in order to burst open one of them.
Once the balloon opens, pink powder falls out from the balloon, thereby signifying the gender of the baby, which would be a girl.
The video was reportedly shared by an Instagram user named Carlotta Cavallari who also gave a disclaimer at the bottom which said, “Tiger was not harmed and plastic was disposed of. Relax everyone”.
The video was widely circulated online after a page named ‘Lovin Dubai’ shared it on Instagram. Watch the video here:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CUzi_p2Liv5/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=8aaed095-6bd7-448a-808b-46281a15fcc9
The viral clip has gained more than three lakh views and over a thousand comments. Most people criticised the use of animals for publicity stunts, saying they were used as showpieces despite several educational campaigns.
An Instagram user commented, “This is absolutely tasteless and classless”. Another user felt “absolutely disgusted” by this act as tigers are majestic creatures who are not on this planet to be exploited but to be in the wilderness.
The couple is facing flak for using a tiger as a prop.
Under Emirati law, it is strictly prohibited to bring out wild animals into a public environment and if the law is violated, one could face a jail term of up to six months.
