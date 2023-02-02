WATCH: Couple left baby at airport check-in after asked to pay additional $20

Tel Aviv: After a discussion about having to purchase a separate ticket for their infant, a couple opted to leave their newborn at a check-in desk at an Israeli airport, leaving the staff and security personals shocked.

The incident occurred at the Ryanair counter at Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport on Tuesday, the airline reported.

According to the local news source KAN, the couple found out they needed to pay extra $20 for a seat for their infant while travelling to Brussels. Both had Belgian passports, reports said.

According to Ryanair, the couple did not purchase a child’s ticket in advance.

Airport personnel told the local press that the couple just put their infant in the pram near the desk and

proceeded to passport control.

One of the airline employee told reporters, “We’ve never seen anything like this,” to the local news outlet K12. We were in awe of what we were witnessing.

The pair appeared hurried to get through airport security, with or without their kid, according to the Israel Airports Authority.

They had arrived late for their journey to Brussels.

“These passengers travelling from Tel Aviv to Brussels (on January 31) presented at check-in without a booking for their infant,” a Ryanair spokeswoman stated.

“After that, they went to security, leaving the infant at check-in. Local police are now handling this situation after the check-in agent at Ben Gurion Airport alerted Airport Security and they retrieved these people,” it said.

Shocking moment couple leave their baby at Israeli airport check-in as they rush to board Ryanair flight..https://t.co/FnhUIHpcF0 WTF!!! pic.twitter.com/1qUC1AVXp1 — D.N.S. (@DubaiNameShame) February 2, 2023

A 62-year-old grandfather was detained in Florida in October after it was found that he had abandoned a child who was almost two years old in the backseat of a locked rental car at Daytona International Airport.

A mother left her infant at the airport, forcing a Saudi Arabian flight to return to its departure point in 2019.

The Kuala Lumpur-bound Saudia flight took off from Jeddah, but the pilot asked to make a U-turn when a passenger reported having left her infant in the terminal’s boarding area.

Israel’s police is yet to share a reaction.

