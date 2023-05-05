WATCH: Cold welcome by EAM Jaishankar to Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhuto at SCO meet
Visuals showed Jaishankar greeting his Pakistan counterpart with a ‘namaste’ with Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reciprocating the gesture
SCO Summit: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar accorded a rather cold welcome to Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari ahead of Friday’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conclave in Goa.
Visuals showed Jaishankar greeting his Pakistan counterpart with a ‘namaste’ with Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reciprocating the gesture.
However, Jaishankar sported a somewhat cold expression and allowed the assembled media a brief photo session before asking Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to step away with a curt gesture.
#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar welcomes Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the Meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Goa pic.twitter.com/TVe0gzml1U
Related Articles
— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023
Jaishankar’s behaviour with his Pakistan counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was in sharp contrast to how he welcomed other representatives at the SCO meet. His treatment of Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov was particularly warm, symbolising India’s traditional ties with Russia.
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is the first top level leader from Pakistan to visit India in nearly 12 years. A bilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan hasn't been officially confirmed yet, though.
#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the Meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Goa pic.twitter.com/SzLmR4GEIF
— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023
The SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) conference Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is attending in India takes place as tensions between the two nations remain high over a number of topics, notably Islamabad's use of cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Focus on resolving issues in border areas, says Jaishankar after meeting with Chinese counterpart
Jaishankar told Qin Gang that the state of India-China relations is "abnormal" because of the ongoing border row in eastern Ladakh. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the SCO foreign ministers' summit
EAM Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov ahead of SCO summit
It is the second time this year that Lavrov is visiting India. Previously he had attended the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi this March
SCO Summit: Jaishankar slams Pakistan indirectly, urges action against terrorism
The run-up to this SCO meet also featured a meeting between Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart, which is significant, given the tension at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the two nations in recent years