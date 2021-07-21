Watch: China's subway passengers trapped in waist-deep waters as deadly floods sweep country

In the viral videos, commuters are seen battling for their lives in more than waist-deep floodwaters on a subway train

As record-breaking rains devastated parts of central China's Henan province, terrified subway passengers were left hanging on to ceiling handles inside flooded subway trains in Zhengzhou on Tuesday, 20 July, trapped in water up to their necks. Many videos are now doing the rounds on social media in which people are seen caught in scary situations due to the floodings.

In the viral videos, commuters are seen battling for their lives in more than waist-deep floodwaters on a subway train. According to China Xinhua News, a large number of passengers were stranded in subways as over 160 trains stopped service in the city’s railway station.

Passengers were trapped on a metro line in Zhengzhou, China after downpours hit the city. Rescue efforts have been underway. #GLOBALink pic.twitter.com/im4nvAfhv0 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 20, 2021

Talking to her social media account, a sinologist Manya Koetse posted a thread on Twitter of videos of the floodings in Henan following the heavy rains in order to show the “severity of the situation”.

The videos shared on Chinese social media about the floodings in Henan following the heavy rain really show the severity of the situation. These are some of them. pic.twitter.com/zZMKxvAGAX — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) July 20, 2021

For the unversed, Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, yesterday received 20 centimeters of rain in an hour (4 to 5 pm). At least 12 people have been confirmed dead while more than 2,00,000 people have been evacuated so far, as per reports.

Amid the heavy downpour, the streets of Henan turned into rapidly flowing rivers and vehicles were washed away within seconds. Due to the heavy rains, children were trapped in school while many others were at their workplaces overnight.