World

Watch: China's subway passengers trapped in waist-deep waters as deadly floods sweep country

In the viral videos, commuters are seen battling for their lives in more than waist-deep floodwaters on a subway train

FP Trending July 21, 2021 18:45:18 IST
Staff members set up warning signs with the words "Danger!" at a waterlogged area in Wuzhi County in central China's Henan Province. AP

As record-breaking rains devastated parts of central China's Henan province, terrified subway passengers were left hanging on to ceiling handles inside flooded subway trains in Zhengzhou on Tuesday, 20 July, trapped in water up to their necks. Many videos are now doing the rounds on social media in which people are seen caught in scary situations due to the floodings.

In the viral videos, commuters are seen battling for their lives in more than waist-deep floodwaters on a subway train. According to China Xinhua News, a large number of passengers were stranded in subways as over 160 trains stopped service in the city’s railway station.

Talking to her social media account, a sinologist Manya Koetse posted a thread on Twitter of videos of the floodings in Henan following the heavy rains in order to show the “severity of the situation”.

For the unversed, Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, yesterday received 20 centimeters of rain in an hour (4 to 5 pm). At least 12 people have been confirmed dead while more than 2,00,000 people have been evacuated so far, as per reports.

Amid the heavy downpour, the streets of Henan turned into rapidly flowing rivers and vehicles were washed away within seconds. Due to the heavy rains, children were trapped in school while many others were at their workplaces overnight.

Updated Date: July 21, 2021 18:45:18 IST

