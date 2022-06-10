Watch: Chicago man risks own life to save electrocuted commuter from railway tracks

Without caring about anything, Perry tries to pull the man out by holding one of his hands. In some moments, Perry manages to drag him out of the track while the bystanders start clapping for him for doing the heroic.

A man from Chicago has turned out to be a real-life ‘superhero’ after doing something unimaginable to save a life of an electrocuted person without bothering about his own life. The 20-year-old rescuer named Tony Perry saved a man stranded on electrical railway tracks that were sending 600 volts of electricity through his body.

The incident shattered the internet world after Tavi Ghee, a resident of Chicago uploaded a video of the horrific yet heroic incident on his Facebook handle. The short video starts with an unconscious body of a man spasming while lying on railway tracks. Perry then jumps down on the tracks and reaches the man carefully as he could also get electrocuted by touching him. Other people standing there can be heard screaming to make Perry aware of the danger.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0xTCUFKyHNSBddcwtz9U3p9GCzSrnoL4f5ehphMwvTfhYiM8eX6vRvUJS321QDzb7l&id=100025350490645

Without caring about anything, Perry tries to pull the man out by holding one of his hands. In some moments, Perry manages to drag him out of the track while the bystanders start clapping for him for doing the heroic.

As per reports by CBS News, the man had fallen on the tracks after instigating a fight with another commuter by spitting on him. The clash led to the mayhem which caused both of them to fall. They were immediately rushed to a hospital. While the other man got a burn on his left leg and abrasions in his mouth, the man whom Perry rescued is reportedly in critical condition.

Following the incident, Perry got felicitated in a local ceremony and was gifted a brand new Audi A6 car from an industrialist as a token of his courage. He also shared his experience in an interview with CBS News. He stated, “The guy didn't have no control over his body. I heard somebody saying as I got on the track, 'don't touch him!' I could've kept walking, but I was like, you know what? I'm not going to keep walking because God wouldn't want me to do that.” He further added, “I'm just happy that the guy was alive. I didn't consider myself as a hero, to be honest.”