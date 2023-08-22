WATCH: Cable car with school students, teacher stuck mid-air in Pakistan; chopper attempts rescue

In Pakistan’s Kyber Pakhtunkhwa, a cable car mishap earlier this morning left eight individuals, including seven schoolchildren, stranded.

The incident occurred in Battagram when two cables of the cable car snapped, suspending the car at an altitude of about 3,000 feet.

The cable car was operated privately by local residents to facilitate river crossings due to the absence of roads and bridges in the region.

Efforts to rescue those stuck are underway. Rescue 1122 teams are on the scene, working to position safety nets beneath the cable car.

However, due to the challenging hilly terrain and the height at which the cable car is suspended, the rescue operation is presenting difficulties.

A military helicopter was also engaged in assessing the situation, conducting a survey of the area for approximately 15 minutes.

The local administration, together with the Rescue 1122 teams, is present at the location, but the relief operation is complicated by the geographical constraints.

Due to this, Pakistan Army’s rapid response unit has been called spot.

Notably, the stranded individuals, six students and two locals, were en route to school when the incident unfolded. The children had been in the cable car for nearly four hours by midday, when a Pakistan Army helicopter arrived at the scene.

The trapped children reportedly had access to a mobile phone. One of the students had fainted due to fear during the ordeal.

As per reports, approximately 150 students relied on the cable car for their daily commute to school due to the lack of proper road infrastructure in the region.