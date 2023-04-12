Watch: British soldiers salute goodbye to Ukrainian troops as they leave training in UK

New Delhi: A video of British troops forming a guard of honour for Ukrainian soldiers trained in the UK as they return to the frontline is being shared widely on social media.

Watch British soldiers salute goodbye to Ukrainian troops as they leave training in Britain for the front line at home 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/UdVsF1quka — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 12, 2023

📸 We salute our Ukrainian friends as they return home after completing training to defend their freedom, loved ones and independence. 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦pic.twitter.com/58ESgO0pku — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 11, 2023

Footage tweeted by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence – and then shared by its UK equivalent – shows military personnel lining both sides of a road and saluting the departing Ukrainian soldiers.

The clip also shows some troops holding Ukrainian flags as the buses go by.

The UK MoD tweeted: “We salute our Ukrainian friends as they return home after completing training to defend their freedom, loved ones and independence.”

Ukrainians have been trained in the UK since last summer, and by the first anniversary of the Russian invasion around 10,000 troops left the country combat-ready.

A further 20,000 are expected to go through the five-week course in 2023.

