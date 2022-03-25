Watch: British man rescues abandoned pets from Ukraine amid war, earns praises

Nick Tadd, a resident of Guildford in the United Kingdom, and a group of volunteers have been distributing essential supplies and bringing pets to the safety of a shelter on the Ukraine-Poland border

The situation in Ukraine has continued to deteriorate since Russia launched its invasion on 24 February. The UN has said more than 3.6 million people, mostly women and children, have already fled Ukraine. Given the situation, many individuals and small organisations have come forward to help these people.

Nick Tadd, a resident of Guildford in the United Kingdom, has stepped forward to assist those who can't even express their anguish. Tadd and a group of volunteers have been distributing essential supplies and bringing pets to a shelter on the Ukraine-Poland border. The organisation has established a warehouse in Fredropol where animal food is stored and picked up for delivery to Ukraine. Take a look at it:

Tadd has been documenting his efforts and soliciting donations through social media. He has posted a couple of videos displaying his efforts to save the lives of these pets. In one of the videos Tadd shared on Facebook, he is seen standing and recording in the middle of Lviv (a city in Ukraine) while air raid sirens can be heard, rescuing 10 dogs in one ambulance and a handful of kittens in another.

Tadd has taken on the responsibility of supporting anyone in Ukraine who is in need. Apart from pets he is also assisting people in the war-torn nation by delivering basic necessities. He has set up a "go-fund-me" page for donations, promising that 100 per cent of the money raised will go to the refugees.

The man's selfless service has received a lot of praise and recognition on the internet. People have showered appreciation on him while also emphasising the need for his safety. One user thanked him by writing, "So amazing what you are doing." Another person added, "Stay safe Nick! and thank you for what you are doing! You're great!!"

