Watch: Brazilian toddler admitted to hospital sings favourite song, wins hearts with his positive spirit
A young toddler, named Miguel, has fascinated the internet with his positive spirit. In a viral video, the Brazilian kid can be seen singing inside a hospital ward where he was admitted. While most people are afraid or saddened by the environment of hospitals, this toddler managed to hold his own musical concert by singing and dancing to the tunes of his favorite song.
Even in difficult times at the hospital this little boy sings & dances.
(Brazil) Little Miguel was hospitalized last week with gastroenteritis but that didn't keep him from singing & dancing when his favorite song came on the TV. He is now back at home doing well.
(🎥:Pericles) pic.twitter.com/BOga5UL1gH
— GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMoveme3) October 9, 2021
According to reports, Miguel was admitted to the hospital for gastroenteritis. Even though he was undergoing treatment and was surrounded by nurses and medicines, Miguel kept his spirits high. The moment his favorite song came on television, Miguel joined in. He sang PÉRICLES by ATÉ QUE DUROU AO VIVO. Singer-songwriter Pericles Faria loved this little fan's optimism and shared Miguel’s lively jam session on his Twitter handle. “Good morning with this little angel passing by on the timeline”, tweeted Pericles. In the video, the kid can be seen dancing in his cradle, where he uses a spoon as a microphone and sings at the top of his lungs.
Bom dia com esse anjinho passando na timeline. https://t.co/Hgi4c6XgfV — Péricles Faria (@periclesfaria) October 7, 2021
The video has gone viral on the internet and users have been showering love on the little boy, encouraging him for his positive spirit and singing talent. The 42-second video has garnered approximately 8,000 views till now and is spreading on the internet like wildfire.
A Twitter user said, “OMG, I just want to run in there and sing with him and hug him”.
OMG I just want to run in there and sing with him and hug him https://t.co/Vxt8Y7MVfV
— XannaZiskey (@xanna) October 10, 2021
Another tweet mentioned, “Dance in the midst of trouble”, praising Miguel for his undaunted spirit and his love for dance.
Dance in the midst of trouble. https://t.co/CMcyYgANBu — Jeff Burton: marine psychologist (@Troubadour_man) October 9, 2021
A user also praised Good News Correspondent for spreading joy by bringing such heartfelt and emotional news to people.
You live up to your name! #Goodvibes from #goodnewscorrespondent puts a smile on my face ( or tears in my eyes, for all the right reasons of course) ALWAYS! Thank you to these families and you for sharing their precious moments of joy with us, for us to enjoy.
— Tara Pai (@tara_pai) October 9, 2021
Take a look at a few more reactions below:
