Watch: Brave cops rescue baby kangaroo from crocodile-infested floodwaters

Police in Burketown, Queensland in Australia successfully rescued a baby kangaroo from crocodile-infested floodwaters. The beautiful clip of this little creature being saved has been shared by NowThis on Twitter. In the video, it can be seen how a cop carefully gets a kangaroo out of the waterbody with his bare hands. The animal appears to be very scared as it tries to resist the cop from holding it. The policeman tries to calm down the baby kangaroo after getting it on a boat. He can be heard saying, “Hey, shh, it’s alright mate.” The apparently shocked animal scratches the police officer as he releases it in nature.

As soon as the Kangaroo gets free, it quickly hops far away from the cop. Then, it stands and looks towards the police, perhaps saying thank you in its language.

Have a look at the video here:

Queensland, Australia, police rescued a kangaroo joey from crocodile-infested floodwaters. ‘A helicopter pilot flew over … and spotted two very large crocs nearby — a timely reminder to stay out of floodwaters as you never know what is lurking beneath,’ police said on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/PRcEVqgOCM — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 14, 2023

Townsville Water Police spotted the baby kangaroo paddling through Burketown floodwaters behind a residential community. A helicopter pilot spotted crocodiles in the water during the same time. Burketown has been flooded after heavy rains over the last week. This has led to calls to evacuate the place.

It was feared on Sunday that crocodiles and bull sharks were lurking in Burketown floodwaters. Burke Shire Mayor Ernie Camp, who evacuated on Saturday, told Daily Mail that crocodiles and bull sharks would be a danger to residents who chose to stay behind. He added, “Where there’s crocodiles, especially in the estuary systems out here, there’s likely to be bull sharks.”

After record-breaking floods hit Queensland, residents are being told to limit their movements because of crocodile-infested waters. The remote town of Burketown was the worst hit. According to a report by Sky News, nearly 100 people were evacuated to the higher ground in Burketown.

As per the media reports, Dan McKinlay, chief executive of the local council responsible for Burketown, notified on Sunday that 97 residents were airlifted out in the last 48 hours. Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology anticipated that the water levels in the area have already surpassed a March 2011 record of 6.78 metres.

