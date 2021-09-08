Watch: Boy steals limelight from Turkish president Erdogan, cuts inauguration ribbon before him

Noticing the deed, Erdogan quietly tapped the child’s head and smiled as he glanced back. Erdogan then joked around with the children and high-fived them after cutting the already cut ribbon

A little boy stole the limelight from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by cutting the ribbon at an opening ceremony, just moments before the President was set to.

The video, which was shared by Reuters on its Twitter account, shows the Turkish President being surrounded on stage by a group of children. The stage was set for the inauguration of a new highway tunnel. But a young boy standing in the front row got too impatient with the proceedings.

A boy cut a ribbon during the opening ceremony for a highway tunnel in Turkey. That wasn’t such a big deal in itself, but that job had been reserved for Turkey’s president Tayyip Erdogan pic.twitter.com/dk0cNj3Yrp — Reuters (@Reuters) September 5, 2021

With a big smile on his face, the boy quickly cut the ribbon, moments before Erdogan was set to. He then tried to hold the two pieces together to avoid detection. Noticing the deed, Erdogan quietly tapped the child’s head and smiled as he glanced back. He appeared to joke around with the children and high-fived them after cutting the already cut ribbon. The 42-second clip has gone viral, receiving over 2,68,000 views to date. Many social media users were left in splits at the timing of the boy, while others reasoned that the kids were the ones going to cut the ribbon, instead of Erdogan. They speculated that the child got too impatient to wait for the other children and cut the ribbon too early. This is not the only inauguration that has made headlines recently. The video of a Pakistani minister using his teeth to cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony of a shop went viral recently. The clip shows the minister using a pair of scissors, failing to cut the ribbon and then applying his teeth to accomplish the deed. The clip went viral, receiving over 52,000 views to date.

Ribbon cutting ceremony by Fayyaz ul Hsssan Chohan pic.twitter.com/lsaELc4WME — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) September 2, 2021

Later on the minister in the video, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, the Minister for Prisons and Spokesperson for the Government of Punjab, said that he had used his teeth as the scissors that were provided to him were bad and blunt.