Watch: Boris Johnson struggles with umbrella at memorial service for police; viral video prompts memes aplenty

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently making headlines after he was captured struggling with an umbrella at an event. Johnson, who was a part of an official engagement attended by Prince Charles, found himself in the spotlight after a video was shared on social media in which he is seen struggling with an umbrella that just refused to cooperate.

The incident happened at the unveiling of a memorial for police officers who gave up their lives in the line of duty. Johnson, who was sitting next to Prince Charles and near interior minister Priti Patel, struggled to fix his umbrella that had turned inside-out.

During the memorial service, Johnson’s umbrella almost flew away from his hand. Also, he was unable to open it. Later, it unfurled upwards due to the strong winds blowing at that moment.

This incident has left social media users in splits and the ones sitting behind Johnson laughing. The moment even amused Prince Charles who was smiling throughout at Johnson.

Even the British Prime Minister was caught laughing at his own plight after he finally fixed it.

This was not the first time when Johnson suffered a similar umbrella malfunction. There are many past incidents where the British prime minister has hit headlines for the same reason.

Also, soon after this recent video went viral on social media, it prompted people to share more jokes and memes on the UK prime minister. There were many who added music to the videos while a few came to his defence.