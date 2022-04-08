Watch: Bone-chilling footage of a cargo plane's crash landing

All crew members were safely rescued from the plane and were sent for precautionary health check-ups following the accident

In a shocking incident on Thursday, a cargo plane carrying mail and packages broke into two after skidding off during an emergency landing in Costa Rica, forcing San Jose international airport into temporary closure.

The video of the incident shared by a Twitter page, Aviation Source, showed fumes coming out of the bright yellow plane of the German logistic firm, DHL, soon after it came to a halt, following the slip off on the runway that broke it up into two parts around the rear wheel.

Firefighters were dispatched to save the crew onboard from any further damage.

https://twitter.com/AvSourceNews/status/1512141741104766977

https://twitter.com/self_attested/status/1512328032291196929

All crew members were safely rescued from the plane and were sent for precautionary health check-ups following the accident, reported news agency AFP. Guido Vasquez, a Red Cross worker, told the news agency that the pilot was 'shaken' because of the accident but both crew members on board were conscious and "remembered everything vividly."

The horrific accident took place at around 10:30 AM IST (1630 GMT) after the cargo plane, Boeing-757, which took from the Juan Santamaria international airport outside San Jose, was forced to return for an emergency landing due to a hydraulic failure.

The crew alerted the authorities about the plane’s mechanical fault.

Following the incident, San Jose Airport was closed until 5:30 PM affecting the operation of hundreds of commercial and cargo scheduled to and from one of the busiest airports in the USA. Regular operations, however, were soon resumed for both arrivals and departure from the airport

In a similar incident in India earlier this year, a pushback aircraft tow tug caught fire at Mumbai airport. The aircraft tug was on hand to help push back Air India flight AI-647 from Mumbai to Jamnagar, which was carrying 85 passengers. There were no casualties in this incident too.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1480471045475737601

