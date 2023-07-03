WATCH: Blast rips through Tokyo building, at least 4 injured

World

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear but witnesses said they had smelled gas prior to hearing the explosion. The area where the explosion occurred is near a railway station and packed with bars and restaurants popular with office workers

FP Staff July 03, 2023 17:12:00 IST
Smoke rises from a fire in the aftermath of an explosion in a bulding near Shimbashi Station, Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2023 in this still image obtained from video. Twitter/@_Clockwork_666/via REUTERS

At least four people have been injured as an explosion ripped through a building in downtown Tokyo on Monday, scattering debris across a busy intersection and sending smoke into the air.
However, the fire was soon contained, local media reported.

Videos from the spot showed smoke and flames through the windows of the shattered second floor of the building, which is located in the Shinbashi area of the Japanese capital.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear but witnesses said they had smelled gas prior to hearing the explosion, Reuters reported.

The area where the explosion occurred is near a railway station and packed with bars and restaurants popular with office workers.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: July 03, 2023 17:17:20 IST