WATCH: Blast rips through Tokyo building, at least 4 injured
Videos from the spot showed smoke and flames through the windows of the shattered second floor of the building, which is located in the Shinbashi area of the Japanese capital.
🚨#BREAKING: Blast and fire in a central #Tokyo building; Four injured. pic.twitter.com/xTYvzDfaLw
— World Source News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) July 3, 2023
The cause of the blast was not immediately clear but witnesses said they had smelled gas prior to hearing the explosion, Reuters reported.
The area where the explosion occurred is near a railway station and packed with bars and restaurants popular with office workers.
