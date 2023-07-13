WATCH Biden's latest gaffe as he calls Zelenskyy 'Vladimir' at NATO Summit
US President Joe Biden committed a verbal blunder by mistakenly referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'Vladimir'
During the recent NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, US President Joe Biden committed a verbal blunder by mistakenly referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “Vladimir,” which happens to be the name of the Russian President Putin.
The mix-up occurred during a press conference in the Lithuanian capital, but Biden quickly corrected himself, acknowledging his familiarity was inappropriate. The incident was captured on video and shared on social media.
Watch:
President Biden referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “Vladimir” on Wednesday, apparently confusing him with Russian leader and US and Ukrainian adversary Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/wCyLksGsGL
— Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) July 13, 2023
This isn’t the first time Biden has made a misstatement concerning Ukraine. In his 2022 State of the Union address, he accidentally referred to “Ukrainians” as “Iranians” while discussing Russian President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February of that year.
Additionally, in the same year, he mistakenly mentioned Russian troops withdrawing from “Fallujah,” a city associated with the Iraq war, when he actually meant the city of Kherson in southeastern Ukraine.
Just last month, Biden also confused Ukraine with Iraq on two separate occasions within a span of 12 hours. In one instance, he erroneously claimed that “Putin is clearly losing the war in Iraq” while speaking to reporters.
With inputs from agencies
