In an intimidating turn of events set to stun people, beachgoers in Florida got the shock of their lives after spotting a shark meandering around them in the waters. The startling incident took place at Navarre Beach, famous for its crystal-clear water that is emerald in colour. A 56-second clip of the Floridan beach shows terrified people calmly rushing to the shore after spotting the predator fish, whose frontal dorsal fin hung in the air.

The rush led to a little hullabaloo with people calling out for others who ventured further ahead on the beach to clear the waters.

The video was first uploaded to ‘All Things Navarre Beach & Pensacola Beach’, a Facebook group. It was originally shot by Cristy McCallie Cox. “It all happened so fast! A dolphin was actually side-by-side with the shark at first and then disappeared,” Cristy told the Pensacola News Journal, a Florida newspaper. More than a thousand views were recorded in the viral video.

She captioned the post: “Just now, everyone at the Navarre beach is safe! Be aware of your surroundings. They were just chasing fish!”

The video was first shared on Facebook and later on Twitter. A user wrote on Facebook: “That’s the main reason I don’t dive out deeper than my knees.” “Oh goodness! Glad no one was hurt,” said another. A third user wrote: “Wow, I was there just a month ago.” “Gee, why doesn’t everyone panic at once?!” said a fourth user.

Check out the post on Twitter:

A #shark was swimming very close to shore today in Navarre Beach, #Florida! 📷 Video by Cristy Cox pic.twitter.com/WWlmRH0m8E — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) July 3, 2023

Several users also commented on Twitter post. Check out:

One user said: ”The most sensible thing they could’ve done is what they did and that’s not to panic. The minute you start flapping around in the water bc you are scared, the shark thinks you are a sea animal in distress aka FOOD! You need to calmly exit the water. Calm with no splash.”

The best thing they could've done is what they did and that's not to panic. The minute you start flapping around in the water bc ur scared, the shark thinks ur a sea animal in distress a.k.a…FOOD! Ur suppose to calmly get out of the water. Calmy with no splash — CocoaFuzzy (@LandOLox) July 5, 2023

“Great Hammerhead. You can tell by the dorsal fin. We have them in my hometown Pawleys Island sometimes,” wrote another.

Great Hammerhead. You can tell by the dorsal fin. We have them in my hometown Pawleys Island on occasion — davidbellamy (@davidbellamy79) July 4, 2023

A third user said: “You’re in their home.”

you’re in their home. — AvA 🕊 (@AvA4Bleue) July 4, 2023

Beach safety director Austin Turnbill confirmed to Pensacola News Journal that a shark was seen, but did not pose any concern. He added: “There are sharks in the Gulf, everywhere. We see sharks almost every day and there’s nothing to be alarmed about 99.9% of the time.”

He further said of the sharks that they act aggressively but only when chasing big game fish, otherwise they calmly clear the water and give them the room to proceed about their business.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.