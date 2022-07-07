Watch: BBC presenter caught scrolling on phone with feet up during live broadcast

The hilarious moment caught the attention of internet users soon and led to a variety of hilarious responses

The ongoing political crisis in UK seemed to have no effect on BBC presenter Tim Willcox who was captured scrolling on his phone with his feet up on the desk during a live broadcast.

The gaffe happened while BBC correspondent Ros Atkins was reporting live from 10 Downing Street about the ministers who have visited the Prime Minister’s residence when the camera cut to the studio. Wilcox was seen with his glasses perched on top of his nose, relaxing and checking his phone with his feet up on the desk. When he realised that he was on-air, the anchor put his feet down and stashed his glasses and phone away. The camera then cut back to Atkins.

Watch:

Tim Willcox scrolling through the Nadine Dorries memes pic.twitter.com/QYhVdLk30g — Paul (@PDtwbx) July 6, 2022

The hilarious moment caught the attention of internet users soon and led to a variety of hilarious responses. Many were left in splits by the gaffe and called it a much-needed moment of levity on a hectic day.

Boris Johnson on Thursday announced his resignation as Conservative Party chief, but said that he would continue as the Britain's prime minister till a new leader is elected. "I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world," Johnson said.

His address outside No 10 Downing Street on Thursday comes after persistent pressure from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative party for him to step down. Around 50 senior lawmakers have quit the UK government, leaving Johnson unable to govern.

"It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of the party and therefore a new prime minister," he added.

