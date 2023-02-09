Watch: BBC journalist hugs Zelenskyy at the risk of ‘getting shot’
Zelensky’s trip was only announced on Wednesday morning to request that the country supply fighter planes to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion last February.
London: Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy defied protocol to hug journalists during his surprise visit to the UK.
As the president was taking questions alongside UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, one of the questions came from a reporter from the BBC’s Ukraine, who made a request by admitting that she would like to give Zelensky a hug, but may not be allowed to.
“Greetings Mr President, I would really like to hug you, but I’m not allowed,” the correspondent said to Zelenskyy in Ukrainian.
“Why not? Please, do give me a hug,” the Ukrainian leader responded, stepping off the podium to embrace her as others applauded.
Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine tweeted a video in which Zelensky was seen walking over to a reporter to hug him. The video was shared by many on social media.
“I would like to come and hug you, but I can’t” – @BBC_ua journalist told @ZelenskyyUa
Turns out, she can hug him! pic.twitter.com/4kMCMGSqMO
— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 8, 2023
Many other journalists present on the occasion applauded the gesture. The journalist then asked Rishi Sunak if he thought the UK’s decision to send military jets to Ukraine was taking “too long.”
BBC Ukraine journo just got a hug!!! She said she really wanted one from Zelensky but she’s not allowed to ask so he came over and gave her one. pic.twitter.com/T86dSMCLKo
— Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) February 8, 2023
BBC #Ukraine journalist said she wanted to hug President Zelensky to thank him but understood that’d be impossible (due to security measures).
President Zelensky: Challenge Accepted! pic.twitter.com/hh6EebTGGC
— Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) February 8, 2023
