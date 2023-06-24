Watch: Australian PM Albanese relishes street food in 'Little India' on PM Modi's recommendation

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Harris Park, a suburban area in Sydney on 23 June. At ‘Little India’, he relished Indian street delicacies such as chaat and jalebi on recommendations made by his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was during the latter’s visit last month to Australia. In a jointly held ceremony, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart PM Albanese unveiled the ‘Little India’ gateway at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. PM Albanese shared a video on Twitter expressing his experience of relishing Indian cuisine.

The Australian PM shared his Friday night was ‘great’ at Little India, Harris Park. He took along Member of Parliament for Parramatta, Andrew Charlton as he tried out PM Modi’s recommendations of chaat at Chatkazz and jalebi at Jaipur Sweets. He declared the treat to be “a winner!”

Prime Minister Modi responded to the tweet with, "Sounds like a memorable Friday night, imbibing the best of Indian culture and culinary diversity. A winner indeed, like the India-Australia friendship."

Sounds like a memorable Friday night, imbibing the best of Indian culture and culinary diversity. A winner indeed, like the India-Australia friendship. https://t.co/ySAiGBzgjJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2023

While visiting Australia, PM Modi spoke at a community gathering in Sydney. He said that relations between India and Australia depend on the 3 C's- the commonwealth, cricket, and curry. Talking further, he added: "I've heard that Chatkazz 'Chaat' and 'Jalebi' from Jaipur Sweets at Harris Park are very delicious. I want you all to take my friend Australian PM Albanese to that place."

Located in Parramatta, Harris Park, has a significant Indian community. The area is famous for its Indian cuisine and several Indian-owned businesses.

Popularity of Indian street food

The prime minister recently reacted to a video showing Japan ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki eating Indian food in Pune with his wife. They tried vada pav and misal pav at a restaurant in Pune. The only complaint he had was that it was too spicy for him.

According to the Japanese ambassador, his wife beat him at eating Indian food. As he posted on Twitter, he said: "I love street food in India ...but thoda teekha kam please!"

As a response, PM Modi tweeted, "This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India's culinary diversity while presenting it innovatively. Keep the videos coming!"

This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr. Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India’s culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming! https://t.co/TSwXqH1BYJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2023

Evidently, the popularity of Indian street food among eminent personalities has grown in recent years.

