Many people wish to create a name for themselves in the record books through their unique actions. One man seems to have turned his dream into a reality as he created a Guinness World Record while just relaxing at home. Wondering what milestone he achieved? Well, Oscar Lynagh became the person to bounce and catch the maximum number of table tennis balls in 30 seconds through shaving foam on the head. The Guinness World Record has uploaded a video of Lynagh’s feat on Twitter. In the clip, the Australian can be seen having a fun time while creating the record at home.

In the clip, a bowl full of shaving foam is first applied to Lynagh’s head. The Melbourne resident can be seen grimacing as the shaving foam is applied to the top of his head. After his head is covered with a huge layer of foam, Lynagh attempts to bounce a bunch of table tennis balls on the wall and catch them in the foam. In 30 seconds, he managed to trap 12 table tennis balls on his head.

The clip was shared with the caption, “New record: Most table tennis balls bounced and caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds (individual) – 12 by Oscar Lynagh. Yes, this is a real record you can try at home.”

The clip garnered a variety of reactions, with many joking that a true Australian would have created the record with golf balls instead of tennis ones.

“Don’t they have anything useful to do,” one user wondered.

Others were happy to see that the dog in the clip was having fun.

Some were left unimpressed. “Giving Guinness World Records out for anything these days,” commented one person.

This record was created by Lynagh on 30 November 2022. This is not the only milestone achieved by the Australian. Lynagh has previously created Guinness World Records for the farthest behind-the-back catch of a tennis ball and the farthest throw of a rubber chicken. He also holds the title for the fastest person to assemble a gingerbread house and farthest throw and catch of a sausage roll into the mouth.

