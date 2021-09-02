Watch: Australian films huge sea snake swimming up to him; video goes viral

Brodie Moss said that the reptile even put its on head his paddle board for a few seconds

In a stupefying incident, a man filmed a sea snake swimming up to him. Australian YouTuber Brodie Moss was happily paddle boarding when he came across a sea snake that was swimming up to him.

Brodie filmed the snake being unusually bold as it swims up to his board, even putting its head on the paddle board for a few seconds.

Moss explained that sea snakes usually avoid human beings but become very active at this time of the year. The snakes search for their mates in this period, leading to them becoming “very active, sexually frustrated and potentially aggressive”. Moss added that the snake in the video followed him around for a while before it disappeared.

Also known as coral reef snakes, sea snakes spend most of their lives in the water. Most varieties of the species are said to be poisonous.

The hair-raising video has gone viral on social media, racking up over 82,000 likes on Instagram. Several people were terrified by the footage, calling it “intimidating”.

This is not the only time Australia has been in the news for its reptiles.

Recently, a viral video showed a snake slithering into a supermarket in Sydney, nestling in the spice aisle. Customers were horrified as the three-foot-long Diamond python made an appearance at the store.

The reptile was rescued by customer and wildlife volunteer Helaina Alati. On coming face to face with the python, Alati did not panic. She slowly backed away and informed the store management about the unexpected visitor. She then came back with safety equipment to capture the python and transport it out of the store.

Alati later released the snake into some bushland nearby. She later said most of the staff members were clicking photographs of the python after discovering it was a non-poisonous species. The 23-year-old added that the snake’s surprise appearance was the “most exciting thing that's happened in a little while” given the extended coronavirus lockdown in the country.