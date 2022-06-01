Watch | Australia man fights angry kangaroo to save his dogs, video goes viral

Towards the end of the clip, Des can somehow be seen managing to pin the kangaroo on the ground as he ends up on top of the animal.

A shocking video has surfaced online where a man is being attacked and chased down by an aggressive kangaroo in Australia. The encounter between the man and the violent kangaroo was caught on CCTV.

The man, identified as Cliff Des, can be seen running through a neighbourhood in New South Wales while escaping the animal. He informed a local media outlet that he was recently attacked by a six-foot kangaroo after he tried to save his dogs from it. According to Des, the marsupial was trying to grab and attack his dogs when he rushed to save them.

In the now-viral video, Des is caught running from the kangaroo before stumbling and falling to the ground. He then managed to find a tree branch and with that, he tried to fend the kangaroo off. But the pouched mammal did not budge an inch, rather attacked Des with several punches. Both are then seen boxing each other, landing hard blows on one another.

Towards the end of the clip, Des can somehow be seen managing to pin the kangaroo on the ground as he ends up on top of the animal. He further claimed to the local media that he sustained a bite on his finger, a scratch on his head and had his trousers torn “down to the cuff” from the brawl.

Watch the terrifying video here:

Kangaroos are said to be stronger than humans in every aspect. They are usually docile in nature, but if they feel threatened they can become aggressive.

In December 2016, a video had grabbed attention wherein a man was seen charging toward a kangaroo, who had its hands dangerously wrapped around a dog’s neck. The dog owner, who was sad to see his pet in danger, had charged toward the marsupial.