WATCH: As public starves, Pakistan minister gifts dollar garland, gold crown to PA

Islamabad: As Pakistan continues to reel under severe economic crisis, a state minister has gifted a dollar garland and a gold crown to his personal assistant on his marriage.

Sindh Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mehboobuz Zaman on Monday gifted his personal assistant, Syed Saif Shah, a dollar garland worth more than PKR 2.5 million and a gold crown, Samaa TV reported.

The provincial minister attended the wedding with his father MNA Makhdoom Jameeluz Zaman.

The value of the four-tola gold crown presented as a gift is around PKR 800,000, according to sources.

Pakistan Economic Crisis

With Pakistan battling its worst economic crisis since its creation, several key sectors are facing a significant decrease in production and bracing up for massive layoffs in the workforce.

Pakistan’s textile sector is said to be the worst hit and has witnessed more than 14.8 per cent decline in exports, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

As many as one million workers, who are mostly employed in the textile industry of Pakistan, may lose their jobs, Nasir Mansoor, Secretary General of the National Trade Union Federation Pakistan (NTUF) was quoted as saying by The News International.

Statistics reveal that the Shehbaz Sharif-led country has registered a decline of 2.5 per cent in exports on a month-over-month (MoM) basis.

The devastating floods of 2022 has played a big role in fuelling the current crisis in Pakistan as the flood waters have destroyed at least 45 per cent of Pakistan’s cotton crop.

(With inputs from agencies)

