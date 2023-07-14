WATCH as PM Modi shares his first day in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended Bastille Day parade of French national day celebrations at the iconic Champs-Elysees avenue. Ahead of the event, the Indian PM shared highlights from the first day of his two-day Paris visit.

PM Modi is in France on 13 and 14 July at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. He was the guest of honour at French National Day parade.

The video, which is around three minutes long, starts with the visuals of the iconic Eiffel tower and Seine river in Paris. It then shows Indian and French flags next to eachother.

Then the transition takes to PM Modi getting off the airplane after landing in Paris on July 13.

PM Modi’s voice-over can be heard as the visuals play, in which he praised the strong ties between India and France.

Sharing highlights from the first day of the Paris visit. pic.twitter.com/OpGVkpqu9I — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

The video also showed PM Modi interacting with Indians in France.

It also captured the glimpses of PM Modi meeting French leaders on the first day of his Paris visit.

It also captured Indians lauding and cheering PM Modi as he addressed the diaspora at the La Seine Musicale.

The video showed PM Modi and Macron sharing warm hugs, handshakes, and laughter at the Elysee Palace where the French President and First Lady Brigitte Macron hosted a private dinner for the Indian Prime Minister.

The video ends with PM Modi being felicitated with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian and military honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Modi has become the first Indian Prime Minister to have been conferred with the honour.